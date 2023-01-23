SUVs Begin Slow March To Overtake Pickup Sales

The truck segment is losing its market share in the US. The reason? Pickup owners are switching to SUVs, as claimed by S&P Global, an information and analytics company based in New York.

According to S&P Global Mobility's study, the truck segment – specifically, the light-duty full-size half-ton pickup segment – has been on a steady decline since more than two years ago. Of note, the trucks in this segment have been the highest-volume models in the US auto market since time immemorial, with three models from Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram constantly leading the sales charts.