SWEATIN' KAMALA! TRUMP Gets DETROIT'S MOTOR RUNNING! Says Car Loan Interest Rates To Be TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Does THIS Guarantee A WIN In MICHIGAN?

No tax on tips. No tax on SS benefits. No tax on overtime. NOW, he says car loan interest will be TAX DEDUCTIBLE!Will this guarantee a win for him in Michigan???Trump announces he's going to make interest payments on car loans tax-deductible.This will be a huge way to stimulate the economy ??pic.twitter.com/fDJFhhE5Ge— Sara Rose ?????? (@saras76) October 10, 2024
