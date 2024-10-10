SWEATIN' KAMALA! TRUMP Gets DETROIT'S MOTOR RUNNING! Says Car Loan Interest Rates To Be TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Does THIS Guarantee A WIN In MICHIGAN?

Agent001 submitted on 10/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:38:31 PM

Views : 666 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

No tax on tips. No tax on SS benefits. No tax on overtime. NOW, he says car loan interest will be TAX DEDUCTIBLE!

Will this guarantee a win for him in Michigan???







