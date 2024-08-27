SWEET SPOT: Hyundai Debuts 2025 Sonata SE At Well Under $30,000

Back in December 2024, the revised Sonata went on sale in the United States with a starting price of $27,500 for the well-equipped SEL. Fast forward to the 2025 model year, and Hyundai made its midsizer almost a grand more affordable with the introduction of a new grade.

Enter the 2025 Hyundai Sonata SE, which can be yours for a cool $26,650 plus $1,150 for the delivery charge. In addition to said trim level, the South Korean manufacturer has repositioned the SEL Convenience package as a separate trim level. This, in turn, means that Sonata now comes in seven distinct flavors.

Hyundai previously offered the Sonata SE for the 2023 model year. While it's not clear why this grade was reintroduced for 2025, chances are that Hyundai aims to increase market share. What are you getting for your $26,650 before destination and optional extras? The answer is quite a few goodies, beginning with 16-inch alloys, Lane Keeping Assist, over-the-air updates, and four USB Type-C charging ports.