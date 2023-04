NEVS, the electric car company born from the ashes of Saab more than a decade ago, has revealed the sophisticated model it was developing before its Chinese owners put it in “hibernation mode”.

The Emily GT is claimed to be capable of driving more than 1000km (621 miles) between charges, thanks to a huge 175kWh battery. Battery capacities of 140kWh and 105kWh were also planned, as was 11kW wireless charging via a pad connected to a fixed hub.