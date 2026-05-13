Saab's Last Surviving Cars Go Up For Sale

The last surviving cars sitting inside Saab’s old factory are finally preparing to leave home. More than a decade after the Swedish automaker collapsed, a small collection of development vehicles and prototypes is heading to auction, marking another emotional chapter in Saab’s long goodbye. And some of these cars are genuinely fascinating.

The auction includes eight vehicles stored at the former Saab facility in Trollhättan, Sweden. Most are based on the Saab 9-3 and were developed after Saab’s bankruptcy by NEVS, the company created in 2012 from Saab’s remains following its collapse.