Sabine Schmitz The Queen Of The Nürburgring Passes Away At Age 51

It’s with the heaviest of hearts we report that Sabine Schmitz has passed away, aged 51. The Queen of the Nürburgring had been battling cancer for over three years.

Sabine was a beloved member of the Top Gear family and presenting team since 2016, having first appeared on the show in 2004, and everyone who had the pleasure of working with her on the team is in shock at this news. The ‘Queen of the Nürburgring’, Sabine radiated positivity, always wore her cheeky smile no matter how hard things got and was a force of nature for female drivers in the motoring world.

She properly entered British hearts on a 2004 episode of Top Gear, breaking the ten-minute barrier around the Nordschleife in a diesel Jaguar S-Type before attempting the same in a Ford Transit in the next series. She returned as a host a little over a decade later.