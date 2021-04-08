Sad News For Fans Of Timbo The Redneck. RIP, WILD ONE!

Agent001 submitted on 8/4/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:59:04 PM
Sad news for al the fans of Timbo The Redneck. He was killed in a tragic accident doing donuts when his truck flipped over and was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.RIP, wild one.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
