Saleen S1 Orders Are Open 9 Years After Original Debut

Saleen has finally put a price on the S1 that people who are not aware of the Lotus Emira have been waiting years to buy. The American midship is now open for pre-orders at $160,000 from the outset, with a fully refundable $1,000 deposit, nine agonizing years after the model was publicly unveiled at the LA Auto Show.

Right off the bat, yours truly highlights that Saleen does not give prospective customers a firm delivery window. Built around a fairly lightweight performance formula that Lotus perfected over decades, the S1 packs a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-pot mill behind the cabin, a manual option, rear-wheel drive, aluminum bones, and carbon-fiber body panels.