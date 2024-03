The sales figures for February are in and it appears to have been a challenging month for the Ford Bronco and Ranger. However, the Blue Oval remains confident in their performance, emphasizing that appearances can be deceiving.

The Detroit carmaker managed to sell exactly zero of its mid-sized pickup truck model, the Ranger, last month. Another figure that jumps off the sales sheet is that Bronco sales plummeted 32.4 percent last month, and are 29.9 percent down year-to-date.