Sales Of The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Stopped Over Airbag Concerns

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is getting recalled once again and the crossover is also being hit with a do not sell order. At issue are second-row air bags that could unintentionally deploy or not deploy at all in a crash. The recall impacts 49,719 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrids, which were built between December of 2023 and July of this year. The Safety Recall Report says the main floor wire harness can come into contact with the second-row folding seat hinge assembly, which can result in damage. If this occurs, it could trigger “inadvertent air bag deployment and/ or an inability to deploy the air bags during a crash.”



