Samsung Secures $16 Billion Deal To Supply Tesla With Autopilot Computer Chips Made In Texas

Samsung secured a huge order from Tesla for its AI6 Autopilot computer chips, with the contract worth at least $16.5 billion until 2033. The chips will be produced at Samsung's future factory in Taylor, Texas. The Korean chip manufacturer is also making current-generation AI4/HW4 chips, while TSMC won the contract for the AI5 chips. Tesla is moving fast with chip design, leaving owners of older vehicles worried about being left behind. Tesla has so far offered great support to its vehicles, with even the oldest vehicles receiving new features and optimizations. However, the same is not true about Tesla's Full Self-Driving capabilities. Although Elon Musk promised that all Tesla EVs built after 2016 have all the hardware required for autonomous driving, even newer HW3 vehicles lag in FSD capabilities.



Read Article