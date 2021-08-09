Samsung To Build $17 Billion Semiconductor Factory Just Minutes From Tesla's Texas Gigafactory

Tesla key supplier Samsung Electronics has reportedly selected Taylor, TX, as the site of its upcoming $17 billion chip plant. The company is reportedly set to meet with the city’s authorities on Wednesday to discuss the new facility’s construction details.

The update was posted at the Korea Joongang Daily, which cited a source who wished to remain anonymous. “So far, (Samsung Electronics) has thoroughly reviewed four to five locations for the ‘Star Project.’ What I learn is that (Samsung) finally chose Taylor after taking into account investment incentives and geographic conditions,” the source noted.