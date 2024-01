Recent rains in the San Diego area have flooded numerous streets. This however, didn't stop a daring Model 3 driver as they navigated the swollen streets without an issue. This is ok for now, but we have pity on them a few months later if all of that water has some side effects and Tesla denies coverage.



The lesson here is, just because you can, doesn't mean you should.



A Tesla Model 3 was seen driving through flood waters over in San Diego yesterday…



I think I made the right choice ?? pic.twitter.com/gLd2rrYY2S — Michael ? (@NTFTWX) January 23, 2024