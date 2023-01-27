San Diego To Convert 800 Miles Of Freeways To Expensive Toll Roads To Force People To Stop Driving

As California’s second-most populous county prepares to convert 800 miles of highway roads into toll lanes, one local leader is sounding off on the plan that will tax residents "into submission."

"They're trying to tax us into submission, into using mass transit," San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond said Thursday on "Varney & Co." "They have this huge $165 billion mass transit plan for the future, and that's going to be buses and trains and things like that, and they want to tax us into submission."

San Diego County’s Regional Transportation Agency (SANDAG) approved plans to add three new half-cent sales tax increases, more than 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven "to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation," Desmond previously wrote in a Fox News op-ed.