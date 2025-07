We told you earlier this week that NASCAR was pretty close to inking a deal with San Diego for a street race, and that the series will not have a Chicago street race in 2026.

NASCAR is aiming to return to the streets of Chicago in 2027, and could still swing by Chicagoland Speedway or Road America next year.

As for San Diego, the race will be held Father's Day weekend and be held at Naval Base Coronado.