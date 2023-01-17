San Francisco Bans A Majority Of Traffic Stops Because They Are Racist

Agent009 submitted on 1/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:21 AM

Views : 446 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: sfstandard.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a contentious decision spurred by police pulling over Black drivers at disproportionately high rates, San Francisco’s Police Commission decided late Wednesday night to ban officers from making certain low-level traffic stops.

The vote to approve the proposal came after months of public scrutiny and changes to the plan that ultimately shrunk the proposed list of banned stops from 18 different types of offenses to nine, among them driving with an expired registration and driving with a broken taillight.

The proposal is meant to stop police from using low-level stops to go on fishing expeditions, or to pull over drivers because they have a hunch the person committed a crime but could not otherwise stop them for it.



Read Article


San Francisco Bans A Majority Of Traffic Stops Because They Are Racist

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)