San Francisco Bans Couple From Parking In Driveway After 34 Years Of Doing So

A San Francisco couple who parked their car for decades on a paved section of their property in front of their home has been banned from doing so in the future — and also fined more than $1,500.

KGO-TV reported Monday that city officials sent a letter to Judy and Ed Craine telling them they can't park on the pavement on their property on a hilly street even though they have been doing so for 36 years. With the letter came a notice of a $1,542 fine and the threat of a $250-a-day fee for continued parking on their property. "To all of a sudden to be told you can't use something that we could use for years, it's startling," Ed Craine said.

