San Francisco Installs 33 Speed Cameras Across The City - Fines Based On Income

In a city known for its steep hills, expensive coffee, and relentless tech experiments, San Francisco is trying out a new strategy for traffic enforcement. It’s now the first city in California to install fixed-speed cameras at 33 locations across town. Predictably, the move is stirring up some controversy, but local officials are banking on the cameras to curb crashes and injuries. For now, they’ve kept the cameras limited to school zones and high-injury corridors, areas where speed tends to have the highest stakes. The speed cameras were switched on last Thursday and will initially be used during a two-month trial period. After those two months are up, locals who break the speed limit will start to receive fines in the mail. The locations of all the speed cameras have been shared publicly, so it shouldn’t take long for locals to know where they are.



Read Article