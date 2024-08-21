San Francisco Police Seize Vehicles In Crack Down On "Stunt Driving Events"

The San Francisco Police Department has seized several vehicles that were involved in “multiple stunt-driving events that occurred simultaneously” on June 9 at around 2 a.m. local time. This appears to have been quite the morning as officers managed to prevent one event from getting started, but were too late to stop another.

That event took place at the intersection of Embarcadero and Washington Street, where a “caravan of vehicles converged” and started performing stunts. The department added that one of the vehicles was “purposely ignited and set on fire.”