San Francisco Residents Call For Oversight Of Driverless Taxis After Traffic Jams

One doesn’t often have to think about it, but timing is a very important part of driving. Autonomous vehicle manufacturer Cruise is getting a lesson in just how bad its vehicles’ timing can be after a traffic jam comprised almost entirely of its vehicles clogged San Francisco streets this weekend.
 
Photos and videos of approximately 10 Cruise vehicles blocking traffic for a period of around 15 minutes have been shared widely on social media. The vehicles were driving (or attempting to) on Friday night, when a comedy of errors caused them to clog traffic around Vallejo Street, as well as Grant and Columbus Avenues.


