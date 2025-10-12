Saturday Night Live Star Pete Davidson Becomes A Minivan Guy

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad. The comedian is clearly ready for the transition because he’s already snagged the keys to a proper family mobile—a Honda Odyssey. While not exactly the most exciting option, a minivan is still arguably the best option for most families.

Still, there are ways to make them cool. Step one is reaching out to someone like Tony Angelo. The former drift pro turned YouTube wrench knocks out tons of great builds on his Stay Tuned channel. So Davidson knew his Honda was in good hands with Angelo manning the upgrades.