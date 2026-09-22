Saudi Arabian Automaker Ceer Unveils Pair Of Radical EVs

Ceer Automotive, Saudi Arabia’s first car firm, has unveiled a pair of radically styled EVs as its first two models, with ambitious plans to launch a range of seven vehicles that could potentially be sold globally by 2030.

Founded in 2022, Ceer is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn.

It was created as part of the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from dependency on oil and is intended to ‘ignite’ automotive manufacturing in the country.