Saudi Enthusiast Already Totals His Cybertruck

Tesla hasn't started exporting the Cybertruck, with the US being the sole market where the electric pickup truck is officially available to order. However, this doesn't mean that wealthy people across the globe haven't been able to buy the Cybertruck. One Tesla fan was not only able to import a Cybertruck into China, but it also managed to crash it in record time, proving that it isn't invincible, after all. Tesla debuted Cybertruck deliveries in the US last November, with plans to expand to adjacent markets, starting with Canada. However, Canadians are still waiting for the moment when they will be able to officially buy a Cybertruck. In the meantime, many people have bought Tesla's electric pickup trucks from the used market and brought them to Canada. However, since the Cybertruck isn't homologated in Canada, these trucks are still registered in the US.





