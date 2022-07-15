Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund To Take 17% Stake In Aston Martin

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund will acquire a 17% stake in British luxury automaker Aston Martin and become the company's second largest shareholder behind Chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree.

As a result of the share purchase, the wealth fund will be entitled to two seats on the board of the company and Aston Martin will receive a much needed injection of cash to reduce debt and fund its business.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz AG will now be the third largest shareholder with a 9.7% stake in the company, but was looking to increase its holding to 20% this year, according to Reuters.

