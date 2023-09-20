Saving The Planet Delayed: UK ICE Vehicle Ban May Be Delayed By At Least 5 Years

Speculation is mounting that the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars may not happen until 2035, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman telling the BBC’s Today Programme “we’re not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people”.

The Labour Party has committed to reversing any delay to the 2030 ban if it wins the next general election. Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones told LBC: "We supported the 2030 target when the Conservatives introduced it into Parliament".