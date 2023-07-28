Say Goodbye To What You Drive: Biden Administration Proposes Fleet-Wide 58 MPG Standard By 2032

The Biden administration on Friday proposed to hike fuel economy standards by 2032 to a fleet-wide average of 58 miles per gallon as it seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce fuel use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposal, which covers the 2027 through 2032 model years, would boost Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements by 2% per year for passenger cars and 4% per year for light trucks.

The agency is also proposing new fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans for 2030-2035 rising 10% per year.

NHTSA in 2022 finalized rules for 2024-2026 requiring a fleet average of 49 mpg by 2026. The rules boosted efficiency requirements by 8% in 2024 and 2025 and 10% in 2026.