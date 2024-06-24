Say What? Billionaire Elon Musk Welcomes 12th Child

Elon Musk had another child earlier this year with an executive at Neuralink, bringing the billionaire entrepreneur’s total children up to 12.

As revealed in a Bloomberg report discussing Musk’s views on population collapse last week, Musk earlier this year welcomed a third child into the world with Shivon Zilis, Neuralink Director of Operations and Special Projects. After reports highlighted that Musk had “quietly” and “secretly” had the baby with Zilis, he told Page Six that the news had been no secret.

“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false,” Musk said. “All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’”