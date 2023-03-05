Say What? Cadillac's First Performance EV Breaks From Tradition Won't Offer More Power

Cadillac's first performance EV, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq-V, is expected to debut in a matter of months. But it may not arrive with the same impact as a Tesla Plaid, or even the regular Lyriq, because a report indicates the Lyriq-V won't offer any additional power. (Guess Cadillac hasn't fully learned what "brand dilution" means.)
 
The Lyriq is available with both rear- and all-wheel drive, with the latter generating 500 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. They're good for 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is a respectable time for a nearly three-ton SUV. According to GM Authority, that'll be all the Lyriq-V gets, with its performance upgrades instead focusing on its chassis.


