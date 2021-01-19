Say What? - Canadian Politician Is Triggered By Your BIG Masculine Truck

A politician who serves as a city council member in North Vancouver, Canada, triggered outrage on social media after he posted a picture of a large pickup truck on Twitter and captioned it, “The glorification of violence and domination. #unnecessary trucks #petromasculinity.”



The truck, which had a large plate attached to the front reading “Global Warmer,” catalyzed Mathew Bond to slam it for its dismissive attitude toward global warming. After blowback ensued from his tweet, Bond launched a Twitter thread addressing the issue in which he accused some of his critics of mocking him as unmanly, while he speculated that some of the owners of similar trucks were trying to prove their masculinity.



