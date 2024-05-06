Say What? Drivers In This State Are Free to Speed On Highways And Get Away With It

Drivers in Washington State are free to speed away from patrol cops without fear of being caught - a luxury that will soon change when a new state law goes into effect.

A controversial state law enacted in July 2021 restricted police officers from chasing suspects, which led to nearly 8,000 incidents of drivers fleeing law enforcement.

But the chase will resume on Thursday when cops in the state will have the authority to pull over suspected criminals after agencies saw a significant increase in fleeing drivers over the past three years.