Say What? Ford Electric Supervan Caught Circling Nurburging

It's not very often we get spy shots of a car without camo. Still, sometimes it happens, if only partially. It's even less frequently that we get spy shots of two cars that are already out. Still, here we sit. Hot on the heels of the debut of the new Mustang, our spies captured a Ford Mustang Mach 1 chasing the electric Ford Supervan around the Nurburging. Frankly, it's raised some eyebrows here in the office. What on Earth would Ford be doing with this car months after its debut? A company track day? We've actually got a few other theories you might like to hear.



