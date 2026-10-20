Say What? Ford Recalls Over 2,700 F-150 Models Because It Forgot To Bolt In The Seats

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:49 AM

Views : 122 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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 Somewhere in a Ford plant, a team leader typed 'repair complete' into a tracking system even if the seat was still missing a bolt. That error now costs an estimated 2,276 trucks a trip back to the dealer. FoMoCo is recalling 2025 to 2027 model year F-150 pickups because the front seats may not be properly secured to the body, increasing the risk of injury.

    
26V655 is the NHTSA's number for this recall, which can trace its roots back to June 2026. That's when a dealer technician found a 2026 model year F-150 with a missing driver's seat bolt and a front passenger bolt that was not fully seated. The service technician, therefore, asked the obvious question in their head.
 


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Say What? Ford Recalls Over 2,700 F-150 Models Because It Forgot To Bolt In The Seats

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