Say What? Ford Tells Plant Workers To Stop Bringing Guns, Drugs, And Alcohol To The Workplace

On Jan. 30, the City of Wayne sent two officers and a police dog into Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly plant. They were not looking to make a bust, but rather to make it safer in the long run.

It was the first time the officers did this, but it won't be the last. That's because it is one part of new and enhanced security initiatives coming out Ford to be used in all of the Dearborn-based automaker's U.S. plants.

"It was literally for them to understand the layout of the plant. We’ve been in discussions with Ford for a long time in planning this, and there will be several more," Deputy Chief Finley Carter of the Wayne Police Department told the Detroit Free Press.