Fires in electric vehicles are nothing new, but they don’t normally start because of an oil leak. However, EVs still need fluids, and owners of the BrightDrop EV600 are discovering that a fire can occur if they’re allowed to leak.



General Motors is recalling 66 of its all-electric delivery vans due to a manufacturing error in the front drive unit. The automaker first became aware of the issue on December 8, after it received a report of a fire that occurred a day earlier.





