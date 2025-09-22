Say What? New Study Claims Tesla Owners Are Leaving the Brand And Buying DIESELS!

Not too long ago, legacy automakers were struggling to keep pace with Tesla, as more buyers left their gas-powered cars behind for the Californian brand’s electric line-up. Now the tide appears to be shifting. Fresh data shows Tesla’s brand loyalty has dropped noticeably, with a growing number of owners not only moving to rival marques but, in some cases, even leaving EVs behind altogether for diesel-powered trucks from the likes of Chevrolet and Ford. The new study from S&P Global shows that in the second quarter of 2025, Tesla’s brand loyalty in the US dropped 9.4 percent from the year before, landing at 58.1 percent. That figure put the company behind Ford at 59.6 percent, though it stayed just ahead of Chevrolet at 58 percent, Toyota at 57.3 percent, Honda at 54.9 percent, and Mercedes-Benz at 54.2 percent.



