Say What? Retail Activists Want To Limit Elon Musk's Pay To Make Him Less Likely To Take Risks

Retail activist shareholder platform Tulipshare urged Tesla Inc. to link its executive pay to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The activist shareholder group announced that it plans to submit a shareholder resolution on the subject during Tesla’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2023.

According to Antoine Argouges, the chief executive of Britain-based Tulipshare, the S&P Dow Jones Indices’ decision last spring to remove Tesla from its ESG index showed that the electric vehicle maker is facing reputational and legal risks. And some of these risks, according to Argouges, would likely not be tolerated by investors.

In an interview on Tuesday, Argouges argued that linking executive pay with ESG goals would incentivize those in leadership positions to tackle pertinent issues. He also noted that investors are “super ready” to support such a suggestion.” The mood of investors is super-ready to support a resolution like ours,” he said, according to a Reuters report.