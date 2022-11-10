Say What? Rivian Begins Charging For Towing To Service Centers Even If It Is Under Warranty

Rivian owners have been surprised by a change in servicing policy, which would make them pay a towing fee when getting their vehicles to a service center. In certain conditions, this also applies to cars requiring repairs under warranty.



Last week, the news that Rivian started charging owners for towing services to and from service centers heated the waters on Rivian Forums. Until then, Rivian would cover the expenses for towing a broken vehicle to a service center for warranty repairs, no question asked. Starting October 6, though, Rivian decided it was time to charge a towing fee for those repairs that do not necessarily need the vehicle to be towed.



Read Article