Say What? Toyota Partnership Spawns An $86 Box Of Ice Cream Sandwiches

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:00 AM

Views : 586 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Minivans might have a boring reputation, but Toyota’s marketing for the Sienna has always been a little ‘out there.’ The company famously launched the Swagger Wagon campaign in 2010 and has introduced oddities such as the Sienna:Remix, which featured 60 speakers and a retractable roof that opened to reveal a fully functional DJ booth.
 
The weirdness continues today with an unexpected collaboration between Toyota and Graeter’s Ice Cream. The partnership has spawned a new ice cream cookie sandwich known as Salted Caramel Chip Wheels.


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Say What? Toyota Partnership Spawns An $86 Box Of Ice Cream Sandwiches

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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