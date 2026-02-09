Say What? Toyota Partnership Spawns An $86 Box Of Ice Cream Sandwiches

Minivans might have a boring reputation, but Toyota’s marketing for the Sienna has always been a little ‘out there.’ The company famously launched the Swagger Wagon campaign in 2010 and has introduced oddities such as the Sienna:Remix, which featured 60 speakers and a retractable roof that opened to reveal a fully functional DJ booth.

The weirdness continues today with an unexpected collaboration between Toyota and Graeter’s Ice Cream. The partnership has spawned a new ice cream cookie sandwich known as Salted Caramel Chip Wheels.