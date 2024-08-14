Say What? Toyota Working On Turbo 4 Cylinder That Produces 592 HP

Toyota is one of the automakers that never stopped believing in the potential of ICE, heavily betting on hybrids over EVs. According to the latest rumors from Japan, Toyota’s turbocharged 2.0-liter engine currently under development might produce as much as 592 hp (441 kW / 600 PS) in its top-spec racing form, and that’s without the help of electrification.

The high-performance turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine is rumored to target an output of 395 hp (294 kW / 400 PS) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque. A less potent version is also reportedly under development, with 296 hp (221 kW / 300 PS) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.