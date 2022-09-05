Say What You Want, But EVs Will Never Make It Until They Are As Convenient As ICE Vehicles

Charging an electric vehicle can be a pain in the neck, one that can be doubly caused by the anxiety of seeing the little battery icon on the dashboard slowly lose bars. In order to truly catch on, electric vehicle charging will have to be as convenient as filling up a gasoline car. The Biden administration has pledged to build 500,000 chargers, which it says will cost an estimated 5 billion dollars. That number might not be correct according to some early estimates, which place the actual cost somewhere around $40 billion dollars. Nevertheless, the priority is to install the stations near the highways for convenience, and additionally will be required to have at least four fast chargers each, while all plugs will be non-proprietary. According to NPR, the government’s plan to implement a massive charging station is a good start, but it still leaves room for improvement.



