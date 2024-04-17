Scammers Force CarMax To Cut 30 Day Return Window Down To Just 10

Several used vehicle retailers offer money-back guarantees, but in 2021, CarMax introduced what it touted as an industry-leading policy. However, its 30-day return policy may have been a bit too generous, as the company now intends to reduce the timeframe to just 10 days.

Even so, the used car company says that the 10-day offer remains the best in the segment, and is still longer than the returns window of seven days it offered before 2021. CarMax CEO Bill Nash believes that the change will have little impact on most customers.