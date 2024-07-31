Scandal Widens As Toyota Uncovers More Cheating On Safety Certification Tests - Camry And RAV 4 Models Affected

Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.

In the latest report, Toyota Motor Corp. said it failed to carry out proper certification on seven models, including the Camry sedan and RAV 4 sport utility vehicle. The false tests included pedestrian protection, side collisions and steering impact.

No safety problems were associated with the misconduct and people who own Toyota vehicles don’t need to take any action, according to Toyota. Toyota’s overseas production was not affected.