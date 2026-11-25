Toyota USA engineering vice president Don Federico has said $22,000 “seems reasonable” for the Scion KEI-01, the kei truck that tops out at 25 mph.

Toyota revived the Scion name on Nov. 9 to launch the KEI-01, a tiny right-hand-drive work truck it will assemble in Indiana. It arrives in the second half of 2027, and Toyota hasn’t announced a price. Our first look at the KEI-01 covered why it’s capped at 25 mph.

Speaking to The Drive, Federico gave a price range for the truck. He said “$22,000 seems reasonable” and added that “It’ll cost less than $30,000.”