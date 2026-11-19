Pickup trucks are big business in the US, with the best-selling new models across the nation being made up of the things. They're ultra-popular due to being very strong and dependable, practical, and versatile, with machines featuring a work-ready bed, but also car-like cabs that ensure they can double as family cars. The US is thus protective of the concept, with the country doing its best to ensure home-grown examples retain the advantage. That makes Toyota's decision to start offering its Japanese kei truck in the US all the more surprising. For the most part, it makes no sense for foreign auto manufacturers to import and sell their truck models for the North American market. That's due to the Chicken Tax, which came about in 1964. As a response to various European countries slapping high tariffs and import taxes on US-sourced poultry, which compromised profits and business opportunities for American farmers, the US government established the Chicken Tax. This put a hefty 25% tariff on all foreign-built light-duty trucks, which constituted a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of less than 10,000 pounds.



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