In the Shetland Islands, the northernmost part of Scotland, Nova Innovation‘s tidal turbines have powered homes and businesses for more than five years. Now, Nova has installed an electric vehicle charge point powered by tidal energy on the Shetland island of Yell – which Nova says is a first for the UK.

The charge point is at Cullivoe harbor, at the north of the island, near where Nova’s turbines are installed. It’s not a fast charger, but then again, Yell is only 83 square miles.