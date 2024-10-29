Scout Already Planning A Two Door Convertible As A Third Model

The Scout brand is back with its first two electric off-roaders: The Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup truck. Both of these vehicles are concepts, but they're destined to go into production in just a few years with body-on-frame constructions, 350 miles of standard range (or 500 miles with a range extender), and nearly 1,000 pound-feet of torque. During the debut presentation, Scout teased a third model that would join the lineup later as part of its "Stage 3 Portfolio Expansion." What this model might be is still a mystery—the company kept the teaser photo undercover. But if we're lucky, it could possibly, hopefully be a two-door convertible model a la the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. Fingers crossed.



