Scout Chose South Carolina For $2 Billion Factory Because Everything The State Promised To Do Was Ready To Go

Scout Motors chose a greenfield site just north of Columbia, S.C., for a new $2 billion factory over a number of other sites across the U.S. in part because it — and an accompanying $1.3 billion package of incentives — was “ready to go,” according to Scout CEO Scott Keogh. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the incentive package into law Monday. It includes a $400 million grant to Scout Motors “for hard assets as determined by the company,” local media reported, citing the state’s Department of Commerce. It also includes funding for $650 million in local infrastructure improvements, a $25 million training facility and a $200 million loan for soil stabilization.



