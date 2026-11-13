Scout Has Over 200,000 Reservations For SUV And Pickup Models - Poaches From American Brands

With Scout’s first development prototypes already underway, the automaker is well on its way to bringing the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup to market. The first two models will begin production sometime in 2027, with the first customer models rolling off the line in 2028.

Ahead of that eventual production date, Scout shared data showing which customers might be making the switch to the brand’s new pickup and SUV. During a media presentation at its manufacturing facility in Blythewood, South Carolina, the automaker offered insight into its potential customer base—and the data is interesting.