Scout Motors CEO Claims It Is Naive To Base Your EV Business Model On Government Handouts

Scout Motors is hard at work bringing the retro-looking Terra and Traveler battery-powered models to market, but it’s no secret that building any car today in America is getting harder and harder due to the constant policy changes that affect the industry.

From hiked import tariffs on battery components to China’s decision to limit the export of rare earth materials, electrified and electric vehicle manufacturers are having a particularly bad time. The solution would be to localize the supply chain and manufacturing process, but that can take years for a company that already has things going.