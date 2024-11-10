Scout Motors Claims It Will Be The Next Iconic American Brand

The last off-roader to wear a Scout badge was sold 44 years ago, but now, nearly five decades later, Volkswagen has revived the brand and is on the verge of unveiling the first two models to wear the Scout Motors badge - a new Scout Pickup and SUV. That reveal is just two weeks away (44 years to the week that the last Scout II rolled off the production line), and Scout is kicking up its teaser campaign into high gear. In a new video posted to the brand's social media platforms, visible below, Scout aims to ramp up excitement for the new models by showing coy glimpses of one of the cars while looking outward at the design and management team working on its design.



